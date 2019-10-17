Fisher Cats to Host Trick-Or-Treat at the Ballpark October 27

Manchester, NH - In a spooky celebration of all things Halloween, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) are trading in their peanuts and crackerjacks for Snickers and Reese's on Sunday, October 27 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

All are welcome to enjoy a free Trick-or-Treat event at Delta Dental Stadium, with dozens of locations throughout the ballpark for kids and families to grab candy for their Halloween haul.

The Fisher Cats are pleased to provide a safe and family-friendly environment for Trick-or-Treating, complete with a costume contest, monster-mash dance party, and fun Halloween movies on the video board.

Local businesses are also welcome to attend the event and distribute candy, with tables provided by the Fisher Cats. Those interested in attending can e-mail Stephanie Fournier, Fisher Cats Director of Hospitality and Special Events, at sfournier@nhfishercats.com.

For more information, visit the Fisher Cats Facebook page or call (603) 641-2005.

