Fisher Cats Expand Ownership Group

May 19, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





Manchester, N.H. - Art Solomon, longtime owner of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate), has announced the expansion of the team's ownership group.

Solomon, who has been the sole owner of the Fisher Cats for 15 years, will remain the largest single shareholder of the team. Adding new partners ensures that the Fisher Cats will remain committed to New Hampshire, its fans, and its communities for years to come.

The Fisher Cats and DSF Sports Group are pleased to welcome two key partners with strong New Hampshire roots: Rick Brenner and Tom Silvia.

Brenner was the Fisher Cats President and General Manager for over 10 years, a graduate of Plymouth State University and resides in Amherst, New Hampshire.

Silvia, also from Amherst, is a longtime financial executive with Fidelity Investments and VineBrook Partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rick back to the Fisher Cats family and to have another New Hampshire native like Tom join us," said Solomon. "Continuing our team's commitment to the people and communities of New Hampshire is incredibly important to me and this organization. Rick, Tom, and our expanded ownership group all share that same commitment, and that's why I'm so excited to bring them in as partners."

During the last 15 years, the Fisher Cats have generated nearly $6 million in monetary and in-kind donations, welcomed over five million fans to the ballpark, and sent 125 players to the major leagues.

The Fisher Cats have been voted "Best New Hampshire Sports Team" by New Hampshire Magazine for nine years running, and "New Hampshire's Favorite Sporting Event for Families" by Parenting NH Magazine for the last eight years. In 2018, the organization was nominated for the prestigious John H. Johnson President's Award, which recognizes the most complete franchise in Minor League Baseball.

"The Fisher Cats are a staple in the Manchester community," said Mayor Joyce Craig. "I want to thank Art Solomon for his continued dedication to the Queen City, and welcome Rick Brenner and Tom Silvia as new partners. I'm proud of the partnership the Fisher Cats have built with the city over the years, and look forward to continuing that work with one of New Hampshire's most-loved sports teams."

"It's rewarding to see our connection to the Granite State grow even stronger," said Fisher Cats President and Londonderry native Mike Ramshaw. "Our mission is to create a family-friendly destination that New Hampshire can be proud of, and we're excited to continue that mission for years to come."

The Fisher Cats are making $6 and $12 donations to the Granite United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund when fans purchase two or four undated ticket vouchers. For more information, visit NHFisherCats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2020

Fisher Cats Expand Ownership Group - New Hampshire Fisher Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.