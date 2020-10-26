FirstEnergy Stadium to Host 14th Annual Eastern PA Toy Run

(Reading, PA) - FirstEnergy Stadium will welcome the 14th Annual Eastern PA Toy Run, presented by Classic Harley-Davidson, on Sunday, November 1st from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program and The Children's Home of Reading. Bikers will come from Classic Harley-Davidson and present a new, unwrapped toy in exchange for a free Berks Hot Dog and hot chocolate.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a toy of any value or make a monetary donation that will be used to purchase additional toys for children.

The Grand Slam Grill and the Yuengling Tap Room will be open for classic ballpark food and drink. In addition, the Steve Moyer Subaru Fightin Phils Team Store will be open during the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Motorcycle registration for the Toy Run will begin at 9 a.m. at Classic Harley-Davidson. The ride will depart from Classic Harley-Davidson on Route 183 at 11 a.m. and will follow a direct route to America's Classic Ballpark arriving at approximately 11:30. All motorcycles, Jeeps, and classic cars are welcome to participate in the Eastern PA Toy Run with a donation of an unwrapped toy.

The Eastern PA Toy Run began in 2007 after the Berks County Toys for Tots motorcycle run was nearly cancelled due to the deployment of the Marine Corps Reserve Unit. Multiple motorcycle runs combined and teamed with the Fightin Phils in order to continue benefitting Toys for Tots in Berks and Lebanon counties as well as The Children's Home of Reading.

