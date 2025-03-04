First Week of April Brings Baseball Back with a Bang at Riders Field

FRISCO, Texas - As March has arrived, the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are preparing for an exciting week packed with baseball from April 1st through 6th!

Single-game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased!

Before the RoughRiders season opens, catch college baseball at Riders Field as Texas Tech and Oklahoma clash in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday, April 1st at 6:30 p.m. Grab a ticket to the college baseball game and a bullpen ticket for Opening Weekend, all for just $25 below. General admission tickets for the event are here:

Head back to Riders Field for Opening Weekend and take advantage of our great ticket offer with the Feed the Family 4-Pack. This includes 4 tickets and a $40 concession credit for $100. Click here to purchase now!

The season begins on Opening Day as the Riders will host postgame fireworks with a view from the field on Friday, April 4th. Every day of the weekend will include a 2025 Magnet Schedule Giveaway as well!

-Friday, April 4th: Opening Day, Postgame Fireworks

On Saturday, April 5th, the RoughRiders will host a Team Autograph Session before the game. Plus, bring your to kids out to run the bases after the game like the RoughRiders do.

-Saturday, April 5th: Pregame Team Autograph Session presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's returns to Riders Field on Sunday, April 6th with pregame catch on the field. Have your dog join the fun with Bark in the Park on Sunday where dogs get in free with a ticketed human. The final day of the weekend will also include Mascot Mayhem, during which local mascots will flock to Riders Field! Mascots include Biscuit (Allen Americans), Walnut and Rufus (Play Frisco), Boots (Trinity FC) and Lightning (Dallas Wings).

-Sunday, April 6th: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's, Bark in the Park, Mascot Mayhem

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

