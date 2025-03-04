RoughRiders Return March Gladness Clothing Drive Presented by CoServ

March 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - In conjunction with the RoughRiders Foundation, the Frisco RoughRiders will host the March Gladness Clothing Drive presented by CoServ at Riders Field from March 4th through April 8th, benefitting Frisco Family Services.

There will be donation bins in the lobby of the RoughRiders administrative office where fans can drop off gently used clothing, especially children's clothes, blankets, coats, sneakers, sheets/linens and comforters. We cannot accept jewelry, household items, electrical items, furniture, cribs and car seats.

"We are thrilled to host March Gladness again at Riders Field this year," RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett said. "CoServ and the Riders share the community-based ideals and we are honored to do our part to help the North Texas area this time of year."

Additionally, those who donate are eligible for a Buy One, Get One offer for Opening Weekend. More information is available at the RoughRiders administrative office.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

