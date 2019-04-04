First Round Playoff Tickets on Sale

April 4, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The first rounds of Federal Hockey League playoffs have been announced. The Port Huron Prowlers finished fourth in the regular season and have been given home ice advantage on Friday, April 12th against the first-place team, the Carolina Thunderbirds. Puck drop will be at 7pm at McMorran Place Arena. The Prowlers will then be in Carolina on Saturday, April 13th at 6:05pm for game two of the series. If needed, game three in the best-of-three series will be played in Carolina on Sunday, April 14th at 4:05pm.

Season Ticket holders are able to purchase seats before the general public, beginning Friday, April 5th at 10am. All seats, including season ticket seats, will be available to the general public on Thursday, April 11th at 9am.

For all other ticket information regarding the Federal Hockey League playoffs you can contact the McMorran Box Office at 810-985-6166.

Let's pack the house and cheer on the team over the Carolina Thunderbirds! Don't miss out! Get your tickets today!!

GO PROWLERS!!

-----

SEMI-FINAL SERIES A

CAROLINA vs PORT HURON

Friday, April 12, 2019 - Carolina @ Port Huron - 7:00 PM EDT

Saturday, April 13, 2019 - Port Huron @ Carolina - 6:05 PM EDT

*Sunday, April 14, 2019 - Port Huron @ Carolina - 4:05 PM EDT

*if necessary

SEMI-FINAL SERIES B

ELMIRA vs WATERTOWN

Friday, April 12, 2019 - Elmira @ Watertown - 7:30 PM EDT

Saturday, April 13, 2019 - Watertown @ Elmira - 7:05 PM EDT

*Sunday, April 14, 2019 - Watertown @ Elmira - 4:05 PM EDT

*if necessary

