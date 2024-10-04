First Round Pick Anderson Signs in Saskatchewan

October 4, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







SASKATOON, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have signed 2023 1st round pick Levi Anderson to a one-year contract.

Anderson, a lefty from Calgary, Alberta, makes the jump up to the National Lacrosse League after spending the summer in the PLL with the Maryland Whipsnakes, where he posted nine goals and four assists in seven games.

"We think Levi will bring some versatility to our left side. He's a big, strong, skilled athlete. We think he can fill a variety of roles and at some point will likely be a top end offensive player in the NLL," said General Manager Derek Keenan.

During his college career at Saint Joseph's University, the 6'4 215 lbs forward had 140 goals in 69 NCAA games.

In juniors, Anderson spent time in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League with the Okotoks Raiders, where he helped the team reach the 2018 Minto Cup, where he had four goals and five assists in four games. At the senior B level, Levi suited up for the Edmonton Miners at the 2023 Presidents Cup where he had 38 points in eight games playing with Mike Triolo.

"I'm very excited to enter the NLL. It has been a dream of mine ever since I was young. I hope to add to the strength of this group by bringing a fast pace of play and a creative two-way dynamic. The opportunity to play in front of Rush Nation is special, and I can't wait to get started," said Levi Anderson.

The 12th overall pick will step foot in Saskatoon when training camp opens on November 1st.

