Bandits Sign Robinson to One-Year Contract

October 4, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed defenseman Dylan Robinson to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Robinson (6'2", 180 lbs., 7/1/2002) will return for his third season in Buffalo after posting six points (2+4) and 63 loose-ball recoveries in 17 games in 2023-24 for the Bandits. The Pickering, Ontario native has totaled 14 points (4+10) in 30 career games. Robinson has appeared in seven playoff games for the Bandits, recording three points (1+2) and 31 loose-ball recoveries.

Robinson was drafted by Buffalo in the first round (14th overall) of the 2022 NLL Entry Draft. The defenseman spent the 2022 season with the Toronto Beaches and totaled 15 points (6+9) in 18 games.

