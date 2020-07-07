First Road Loss for 'Hawks as Winnipeg Wins Its Home Opener in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks found themselves behind early in Tuesday night's contest against the Winnipeg Goldeyes and couldn't muster enough offense to get back into the game in a 7-1 loss at Newman Outdoor Field. Fargo-Moorhead, playing as the visiting team at Newman Outdoor Field for the first time in 2020, managed only five hits against Winnipeg's four hurlers.

Goldeyes starter Kevin Hilton gave up just one unearned run on two hits over 5.0 innings of work in what was planned to be a relief start for Winnipeg. McKenzie Mills, Evan Grills, and Nate Antone combined to give up three hits over the game's remaining four innings.

Winnipeg scored three runs in the second and sixth innings and added another in the seventh to build a tidy six-run lead that proved decisive. The RedHawks couldn't get anything going offensively down the stretch, managing only one hit over the final three innings.

Fargo-Moorhead's lone run in the game came when right fielder Trey Hair advanced to first on an error by the Winnipeg first baseman, stole second and third base, and scampered home on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth inning.

RedHawks starter Dustin Beggs earned the loss after giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits in five innings pitched. He walked two and struck out one in his first start of the year.

Winnipeg moves to 3-1 on the year and the RedHawks drop to 1-3 for the 2020 season.

The Goldeyes and RedHawks will continue their three-game series Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. RHP Bradin Hagens is scheduled to start for the RedHawks against Winnipeg LHP Mitchell Lambson. First pitch is set for 7:02 p.m.

