First Responder Night/Costume Contest this Friday, October 25

October 22, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Promo Night: First Responder | This Friday, Oct. 25

Sponsored by Paul Davis Restoration & R&R Protective Services

News: Promo Night: First Responder | Friday, Oct. 25 | Sponsored by Paul Davis Restoration - Danbury Hat Tricks

The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting all first responders to the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. for First Responder Night proudly sponsored by Paul Davis Restoration Fairfield County and R&R Protective Services!

All first responders who register receive a complimentary ticket and a beverage courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Additional tickets for friends and family can be purchased for $10 each.

Promo Night: Halloween Costume Contest | This Friday, Oct. 25

News: Promo Night: Halloween Costume Contest | Friday, Oct. 25 - Danbury Hat Tricks

The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting fans of all ages to the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. for our Halloween Costume Contest! All participants who register receive a complimentary ticket and have a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card.

Promo Night: Military Appreciation | Friday, Nov. 8 Sponsored by Aspen Dental

News: Promo Night: Military Appreciation | Friday, Nov. 8 | Sponsored by Aspen Dental - Danbury Hat Tricks

The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting all military personnel to the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night proudly sponsored by Aspen Dental!

All active and retired military personnel who register receive a complimentary ticket and a beverage courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Additional tickets for friends and family can be purchased for $10 each.

Promo Night: Cheer, Dance, and Gymnastics | Saturday, Nov. 16 | Sponsored by Grounds Donut House

News: Promo Night: Cheer, Dance, and Gymnastics | Saturday, Nov. 16 | Sponsored by Grounds Donut House - Danbury Hat Tricks

The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting all cheer, dance, and gymnastics team/group members and coaches to the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 p.m. for Dance, Cheer, and Gymnastics Night proudly sponsored by Grounds Donut House!

All team/group members and coaches who register receive a complimentary ticket and a beverage courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Additional tickets for friends and family can be purchased for $10 each.

Promo Night: Art Contest | Saturday, Nov. 23 | Sponsored by Peachwave Bethel

News: Promo Night: Art Contest | Saturday, Nov. 23 | Sponsored by Peachwave Bethel - Danbury Hat Tricks

The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting fans of all ages to the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:00 p.m. to participate in our 2nd Annual Art Contest proudly sponsored by Peachwave of Bethel!

The contest is open to all ages. The task is to create a Danbury Hat Tricks-themed design that will be used on a t-shirt and sold in the team store.

Participants can choose any artistic direction with the focus being on the team, logo, players, slogans, exciting moments, fans, etc. Submissions can be painted, drawn, sketched or digitized and should be on a space at least 8 inches by 11 inches.

On game night, the designs will be displayed in the arena and fans will vote. The entry with the most votes will be declared the winner.

The winner receives a $200 gift card.

Register to receive a complimentary ticket and reserve your spot in the contest!

Additional tickets for friends and family can be purchased for $10 each.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2024

First Responder Night/Costume Contest this Friday, October 25 - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.