First Grade Student Honored for Recognizing Firefighters

January 18, 2019





(Hicksville, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks spent Friday afternoon at Lee Avenue Elementary School in Hicksville as part of their TD Bank "Take a Duck to Class" visits. First grade student Harman Deep Singh was honored for being one of four lucky winners across Long Island in the annual essay contest.

Harman wrote a superb essay in which he detailed how firefighters were "heroes in his community." At a school assembly attended by over 400 students and school principal Ms. Stephanie Stam, the winning essay was read aloud in front of members of the Hicksville Fire Department.

"Firefighters are very brave, kind, and responsible," wrote Harman. "They do many heroic things every day, and they risk their own lives to save other people's lives. I want to be a firefighter when I grow up to save other people's lives."

Along with the firefighters, Town of Oyster Bay Councilwoman Rose Walker was also at the school for the festivities and spoke to the students. A $50 gift card was presented to Harman by Heleyson Giron, TD Bank Hicksville Store Manager/Vice President. Long Island Ducks mascot, QuackerJack, celebrated Harman's winning essay at the school as well. The lovable mascot presented Harman with a ticket voucher the Ducks Opening Weekend Fireworks game on May 4th so that he can have a fun night at the ballpark with his family.

Harman then invited the Ducks back to his classroom for a private autograph session with QuackerJack. His teacher, Mrs. Theresa Franz, got to see her class all receive special gift bags, courtesy of TD Bank, for Harman's outstanding work. The class also had the opportunity to see the Hicksville Fire Department truck up close.

TD Bank "Take a Duck to Class" contestants were able fill out applications on LIDucks.com during the fall and submit an essay of 250 words or less on the theme "Who is a hero in your community and why". Four lucky winners were selected from an entry pool that included thousands of essays. Each winner receives an hour-long visit to their school from QuackerJack and the Ducks as well as a gift card from TD Bank.

The following are the remaining winners in this year's TD Bank "Take a Duck to Class" essay contest:

Dylan Wagner - Fifth Grade - Forest Avenue Elementary School (West Babylon, N.Y.)

Michael Zeppieri - Fourth Grade - Willow Road Elementary School (Franklin Square, N.Y.)

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

