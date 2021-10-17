First College Football Game at Polar Park - the EBW Classic - One Week Away

WORCESTER, MA - Only a few hundred general admission tickets remain - priced at just $15 apiece - for the much-anticipated college football matchup between the College of the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Colgate University Raiders on Saturday, October 23 at 5:00 p.m. at Worcester's Polar Park. Nearly 9,000 tickets have already been sold for "The EBW Classic," the first-ever football game at Polar Park, home of the Worcester Red Sox. The diamond is in the final stages of being transformed into a gridiron.

General admission tickets, which can be purchased at the Polar Park box office, by visiting polarpark.com/holycross, or by calling (508) 500-1000, allow fans the opportunity to watch the game from any of the flexible seating areas (red seats) throughout the concourse of the ballpark as well as the right field party deck and Craft Beer Corner.

This key Patriot League rivalry game is presented by Christie Campus Health. The late Edward Bennett Williams was America's preeminent trial lawyer and was an avid sportsman. He was president of Washington's Super Bowl champions and owned the World Champion Baltimore Orioles. Mentor to WooSox Chairman & Principal Owner and Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, EBW was loyal to his alma mater, serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees and helping to create the Patriot League.

Polar Park gates will open at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23 with kickoff slated for 5:00 p.m. All Polar Park concessions, including Coney Island Hot Dogs, BT's Smokehouse, Wonder Bar Pizza, and Wormtown, among other popular spots, will be open before and throughout the game.

The National Anthem will be performed by the Holy Cross student a cappella group "Fools on the Hill". Pregame and halftime performances will feature the "Holy Cross Goodtime Marching Band". The Holy Cross Family Weekend MVP will be honored and presented with the Dr. Eddie Anderson Award following the game.

Fans can find a helpful parking map at woosox.com/parking.

Spectrum News 1 will produce and televise the contest live throughout Central Massachusetts. The game will also be shown nationally on ESPN+.

