First Baseman Danny Perez Re-Signs with Owlz for 2024

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have re-signed first baseman Danny Perez for the 2024 season.

Perez played 65 games for the Owlz in 2023, hitting .326/.453/.560 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs.

"Danny was a nice surprise last season and became a solid contributor," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.

In addition to his power output, Perez struck out just 24 times in 193 at-bats for the Owlz last season, the fewest strikeouts for any Owl with at least 100 AB's.

Perez is bringing that big bat back to the Owlz for 2024.

"I chose to come back because I wholeheartedly believe with the new additions and the guys we're bringing back, we can bring a title back to NoCo," Perez said.

