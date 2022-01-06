First Annual Sky Carp Fest Brings Set for January 15th

BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Sky Carp and Miami Marlins will host the first annual Sky Carp Fest at ABC Supply Stadium on Saturday, January 15 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. The fan fest event will bring Miami Marlins guests to Beloit to meet and greet fans, sign autographs, and participate in question and answer sessions as the Sky Carp look forward to their first full season in downtown Beloit in 2022.

"We're very excited to spend a day at the ballpark with the best fans in baseball," Studer Family of Companies President Jonathan Griffith said. "Our team is very grateful to the Marlins for their dedication to our community and their eagerness to join us in hosting a fun, family-friendly event for fans of all ages at our stadium."

The event is free to the public, and fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from and attend Q&A sessions with Marlins prospects, shop all-new Sky Carp gear, sample potential new food items coming to the ballpark in 2022, play games for prizes, and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the ballpark. Fans attending the event may also bring their ice skates and head down to the field to skate The Rink at ABC Supply Stadium.

The line-up of Marlins guests attending the event will be released to fans in the week leading up to the event on Sky Carp social media accounts and at SkyCarp.com. Tickets to the event are free and can be secured at SkyCarp.com.

