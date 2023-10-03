First Annual Corpus Christi Hooks Food Truck Market October 14th
October 3, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks announced the inaugural Food Truck Market coming to Whataburger Field on Saturday, October 14th. Free to the public, an assortment of food trucks and small business vendors will be operating in the West Lot from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
In conjunction with the Hooks' CC Movie Nights presented by Reliant Energy, attendees can also enjoy a free showing of "Top Gun Maverick" with gates opening at 6:00 PM. Seating for the movie showing is available in the Whataburger Field outfield and seating bowl.
Please note a $5 parking fee will be collected. Additional information regarding this event can be found here. A full list of vendors is listed below.
Food Trucks - Marty McPies, Susheria, Creatures Coffee & Tea Co, Chicagos Cater, La Reina Donuts, Fatty's Third Coast, Divine Treats, Carrie's Grill & Treats, Kona Ice, R&B Funnel Cakes & More and Vasquez Drive-Thru.
Small Business Vendors - Poppin Natural, Magaly's Maravila, Jamfresh Co., Highly Thrifted Co., Sette Glass, Jalapena's Salsa and Lemonade Stand Cosmetics.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from October 3, 2023
- First Annual Corpus Christi Hooks Food Truck Market October 14th - Corpus Christi Hooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- First Annual Corpus Christi Hooks Food Truck Market October 14th
- Kouba Texas League Pitcher of Year, Loperfido & Gusto Also Postseason All-Stars
- Halloween with the Hooks Set for October 26
- CC Movie Nights at Whataburger Field
- Hooks Finish 2023 with Third Straight Series Win