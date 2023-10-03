First Annual Corpus Christi Hooks Food Truck Market October 14th

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks announced the inaugural Food Truck Market coming to Whataburger Field on Saturday, October 14th. Free to the public, an assortment of food trucks and small business vendors will be operating in the West Lot from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

In conjunction with the Hooks' CC Movie Nights presented by Reliant Energy, attendees can also enjoy a free showing of "Top Gun Maverick" with gates opening at 6:00 PM. Seating for the movie showing is available in the Whataburger Field outfield and seating bowl.

Please note a $5 parking fee will be collected. Additional information regarding this event can be found here. A full list of vendors is listed below.

Food Trucks - Marty McPies, Susheria, Creatures Coffee & Tea Co, Chicagos Cater, La Reina Donuts, Fatty's Third Coast, Divine Treats, Carrie's Grill & Treats, Kona Ice, R&B Funnel Cakes & More and Vasquez Drive-Thru.

Small Business Vendors - Poppin Natural, Magaly's Maravila, Jamfresh Co., Highly Thrifted Co., Sette Glass, Jalapena's Salsa and Lemonade Stand Cosmetics.

