Tulsa Drillers Sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers announced today that the club has entered into an agreement to sell a majority stake to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select Minor League clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The Drillers will remain in Tulsa as the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and current staff will continue to be led by President and General Manager, Mike Melega.

Professional baseball first came to Tulsa in 1905 and quickly evolved into a tradition so deeply rooted in the community that only The Great Depression and World Wars I and II could briefly pause the game from being played over the next 118 years. The legacy will continue with DBH, as Dale and Jeff Hubbard, after shepherding the team in the hands-on fashion of their father, Went, who bought the Texas League Team in 1986, will stay on as minority shareholders alongside Arlo DeKraai, a longtime Tulsa resident and businessman.

"While this is a bittersweet moment, it is definitely the best thing for the Tulsa Drillers and paves the way for professional baseball to continue to be a staple of the Tulsa community for future generations to enjoy," said Dale Hubbard. "DBH will provide long-term stability for the franchise and our current staff will also remain in place and continue to work to make a visit to ONEOK Field one of the best family-friendly and affordable entertainment options in Tulsa. As minority owners, Jeff, myself and Arlo will continue to see Drillers fans, the best baseball fans in the country, at the ballpark."

In 2015, the Drillers became the Double-A affiliate of the storied Los Angeles Dodgers, where they went on to make three straight appearances in the Texas League Championship Series from 2017-2019. When the Dodgers won their seventh World Series Title in 2020, nearly half of their postseason roster consisted of players who previously played for the Drillers.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers would like to thank Dale, Jeff and Arlo for their strong commitment to the players and staff in Tulsa for over two decades," said Stan Kasten, President & CEO, Los Angeles Dodgers. "We are excited to continue our commitment to Drillers baseball in Tulsa by partnering once again with Diamond Baseball Holdings, which also owns and operates our Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City."

Drillers fans will continue to cheer on their local team at ONEOK Field, a crown jewel of the community and the club's home since 2010, located in the historic Greenwood District of downtown Tulsa. ONEOK Field has introduced more than just baseball to Tulsa, playing host to college baseball, FC Tulsa soccer and concerts since opening. DBH plans to further activate the venue as an accessible, exciting community hub in Tulsa.

"The Hubbards have built and maintained an incredible franchise with the Drillers, and we're proud to build on this legacy for many years to come in Tulsa," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively, of DBH. "We're dedicated to preserving the fan-first experience by continuing to support the amazing Drillers fans and staff and look forward to growing our partnership with both the Dodgers organization and the entire Tulsa community."

"It has been awesome to get to know DBH, and it's clear that they will provide tremendous resources for us," said Drillers President Mike Melega. "We are confident that this new era of Drillers baseball will help us reach even higher than we have before with respect to in-park entertainment and special events. It will be business as usual when opening night arrives on April 9, 2024, at ONEOK Field and our leadership team and staff will remain in place. We are already working towards that night and fans can expect the same great experience that they are accustomed to."

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

