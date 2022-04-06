Fireworks, Deer Bats, Daily Value Promotions on 2022 Spikes Schedule

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - State College Spikes fans can look forward to a wonderful slate of fantastic FIREWORKS shows, new Deer Bats, presented by Lion Country Kia, with which to enjoy ice-cold ballpark beverages, and the full slate of Daily Fan Value Promotions this summer as part of the 40-game home schedule, the biggest in franchise history.

The Spikes' 2022 regular season schedule is bookended with fantastic FIREWORKS shows after games on both Opening Night, set for Friday, June 3, and the regular season home finale on Sunday, September 4. Fans will also be dazzled as the skies light up after 6:35 p.m. Saturday night games on June 11, June 25, July 9, July 30, August 20, August 27.

In addition, fans can also enjoy FIREWORKS shows after games on Friday, July 29 and Sunday, July 3.

Monday through Saturday home games will start at 6:35 p.m., with Sunday games starting at 4:05 p.m. Exceptions will be on Wednesday, June 8 with a 10:35 a.m. start time, Sunday, July 3 with a 6:35 p.m. start time, Thursday, August 4 with a 12:05 p.m. start time, and the regular season home finale on Sunday, September 4 with a 6:35 p.m. start time.

The Spikes also welcome deer friends of all ages to enjoy the new Deer Bats presented by Lion Country Kia, which offer 24 ounces of liquid refreshment in a baseball bat-shaped two-foot plastic collectible cup. Fans can fill their Deer Bats with beer and soda at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, providing them with a great keepsake of their time at the ballpark throughout the summer.

"We are proud to give Spikes fans the opportunity to enjoy beer and soda in Deer Bats all summer long," said Lion Country Kia General Manager Jonathan Runkle. "It has been a pleasure to partner with the Spikes for many years to create memorable experiences for fans across Happy Valley, and we have no doubt the Deer Bats will drive even more of those memories at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this season."

The Spikes will also have a full slate of Daily Fan Value Promotions for the summer, guaranteed to offer something for every fan throughout the week:

- Buck Mondays - Make Monday a great start to the week with $1 Outfield Bleacher seats and $1 popcorn throughout the night!

- Walking Taco Tuesdays - The Tuesday tradition continues - get into the ballpark with $2 Outfield Bleacher seats, then feast on $2 Walking Tacos all game long and enjoy $3 16-oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., presented by WOWY 97.1!

- Wine Wednesdays - Fans 21 and up can enjoy the finer things in life with 5 oz. servings of wine from Seven Mountains Wine Cellars for just $3 each from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- Thirsty Thursdays - Fans 21 and up can quench their thirst with $2 16-oz. select draft beers and $4 16-oz. craft drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.!

- 4 for $44 Friday - Get four (4) Diamond Club or Field Box tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 sodas for only $44 (an $88 value!) presented by 95.3 3WZ!

- Super Saturday - Fans will have plenty of chances to win big with Baseball Bingo, plus on-field contests and special ticket opportunities presented by the PA Lottery and B94.5!

- Sunday Funday - Sunday Funday means $3 16-oz. Hard Seltzers from 3-5 p.m. (5:30-7:30 p.m. on July 3 and September 4) plus plenty of family fun presented by Bigfoot Country Legends!

- Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition - After Friday, Saturday and Sunday Spikes home gams, youngsters can go all the way from home plate and circle the bases just like their favorite player hitting a homer with Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition presented by Mount Nittany Health!

More great promotions for the 2022 season will be announced this week in anticipation of single-game tickets on sale starting Saturday, with a full list of promotions available online at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Single-game tickets for these nights and all 40 regular season home games will be on sale Saturday at SpikesFest 2022, presented by Mount Nittany Health and media partner WTAJ. The family carnival will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and feature the SpikesFest Charity Auction benefiting the Mount Nittany Health Foundation, live National Anthem Tryouts, a Spikes Job Fair, Host Family informational table, and activities and displays from over 20 local organizations.

Fans can enjoy every moment of the Spikes' biggest regular season ever with Spikes Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Books. Season Ticket Members get the same great seats for every Spikes home game, plus enjoy special amenities like access to exclusive events at the ballpark. Spikes Flex Books feature 12 undated ticket vouchers for the price of 10 to allow for maximum flexibility to fit any fan's needs.

To purchase a Season Ticket Membership or a Flex Book, call a Spikes ticket representative at (814) 272-1711 or log on to StateCollegeSpikes.com. The Spikes' 2022 schedule PDF is available for download at this link, and more team and ticket information is available at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

