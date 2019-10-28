Fireworks Dates and Game Times Announced for 2020 Season

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced that there will be 15 fireworks shows throughout the 2020 season, including Opening Night on Wednesday, June 24 and the annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4th. There will be one Camp Day on Thursday, July 30 with an 11:00 a.m. start time. The 2020 season finale on Labor Day Monday, September 7 will feature a matinee start time of 3:00 p.m.

With the exception of July 4th (6:00 p.m.), July 30th (11:00 a.m.) and Monday, September 7th (3:00 p.m.), start times for the ValleyCats weekday and Saturday home games will be 7:00 p.m.

Sunday home games will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the exception of July 5th (6:00 p.m.). On Sunday, gates open two hours in advance for Sunday Funday festivities. Activities include a pregame reading with the players, catch on the field and postgame kids run the bases.

The morning start time of 11:00 a.m. on Camp Day, Thursday, July 30, will be geared towards summer camps, senior groups and business networking opportunities.

Ticket plans and group/picnic outings are currently available for purchase.

The complete 2020 season schedule and ticket information can be found online at tcvalleycats.com, by calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or by visiting the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium box office. Game times and fireworks dates are all subject to change.

2020 marks the ValleyCats' 19th season in New York's Capital Region. They are the longest-tenured Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Houston Astros, and boast 69 former players who have gone on to reach the major leagues. Three of them are currently competing in the World Series with the Astros, three-time batting champion Jose Altuve, 2017 World Series MVP George Springer, and pitcher Jose Urquidy.

The full list of fireworks dates are as follows: (*Subject to change)

Wednesday, June 24 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters (Phillies)

Saturday, June 27 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets)

Saturday, July 4 vs. State College Spikes (Cardinals)

Sunday, July 5 vs. State College Spikes (Cardinals)

Saturday, July 11 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters (Phillies)

Wednesday, July 22 vs. Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Indians)

Friday, July 24 vs. Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Indians)

Tuesday, July 28 vs. Vermont Lake Monsters (Athletics)

Friday, August 7 vs. Staten Island Yankees (Yankees)

Thursday, August 13 vs. Lowell Spinners (Red Sox)

Thursday, August 20 vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (Rays)

Saturday, August 22 vs. Batavia Muckdogs (Marlins)

Sunday, August 30 vs. Aberdeen Ironbirds (Orioles)

Saturday, September 5 vs. Vermont Lake Monsters (Athletics)

Sunday, September 6 vs. Vermont Lake Monsters (Athletics)

