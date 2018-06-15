Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: June 15 at Hagerstown (Game 65)

Effective Friday, June 15, 2018

- OF Quinn Brodey and OF Matt Winaker transferred to Columbia's temporary inactive list

- RHP Zac Grotz signed by the Mets and assigned to Columbia

- INF Carl Stajduhar transferred to Columbia from short-season A Brooklyn

Columbia Fireflies (33-31) @ Hagerstown Suns (25-40)

RHP Zac Grotz (1st GS, 2018) vs. RHP Jackson Tetreault (1-6, 5.77)

Fri., June 15, 2018 - Municipal Stadium (Hagerstown, MD) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 65

LISTEN: Fox Sports Radio 1400 AM / ColumbiaFireflies.com / iHeartRadio App

ABOUT LAST GAME: Columbia pounded Lexington on Thursday, 9-4, and earned a split of the four-game series after winning the final two games. The Fireflies used a six-run fourth inning to propel past the Legends. Starter Anthony Kay pitched into the sixth inning, struck out a new career-high nine batters and earned his third victory of the season.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: The Fireflies begin a three-game series in Hagerstown to finish the first half. Columbia needs just one win against the Suns at Municipal Stadium to clinch an above-.500 first half of the season.

POWER SURGE: For the sixth time this season, Columbia scored six runs in an inning (Thursday, 4th inn.). The Fireflies tallied four hits, drew three walks and two other hitters reached on errors. In total, Columbia sent 11 players to the plate in the fourth inning.

THE STANFORD BROS.: Quinn Brodey (3-for-4, R, 2 RBI) and Matt Winaker (2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R) combined for five hits, five RBI and three runs on Thursday in Lexington. The former Stanford sluggers were both drafted by the Mets (3rd and 5th rounds, respectively) in the 2017 MLB Draft.

#NOWALKS: Columbia hurlers have been extremely consistent of late. Over the last 11 games, Fireflies pitchers have walked just 18 total batters and have struck out 104.

REINFORCEMENTS: On that subject, Columbia's bullpen has been particularly reliable over the last seven games:

- 18.1 IP, 11 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 17 K (0.49 ERA)

Trey Cobb owns the longest active scoreless streak on the mound among Fireflies relievers (8 IP).

WELCOME TO THE TEAM: The South Atlantic League announced Fireflies reliever Stephen Villines has been added to the Southern Division All-Star roster (making him the sixth Firefly named to the team). That's on the heels of Thursday's announcement of Trey Cobb being added to the squad (see below for more information). Villines has been one of the most clutch relievers out of Columbia's bullpen this season as he's retired the first batter he's faced in 18 of his 22 games and also has allowed just one inherited runner to score all year. The side-arm righty has struck out 52 hitters in just 31.1 IP - that's the third-best strikeout rate in the league among relievers.

THE SAL ALL-STARS

Six Fireflies have been named South Atlantic League All-Stars in 2018. Four were named to the Southern Division roster on June 5 - RHP Joe Cavallaro, C Scott Manea, *LHP David Peterson and 1B Jeremy Vasquez - while two other pitchers - RHP Trey Cobb and RHP Stephen Villines - were added to the roster this week.

- RHP Joe Cavallaro - 6-4, 190 - 22 yo - Venice, FL - 24th Rnd, 2017, USF

- RHP Trey Cobb - 6-1, 190 - 23 yo - Broken Arrow, OK - 8th Rnd, 2017, Okla. St.

- C Scott Manea - 5-11, 205 - 22 yo - Shrewsbury, MA - free agent, 2016

- *LHP David Peterson - 6-6, 240 - 22 yo - Denver, CO - 1st Rnd, 2017, Oregon

- 1B Jeremy Vasquez - 6-1, 205 - 21 yo - Palm City, FL - 28th Rnd, 2017, Nova SE

- RHP Stephen Villines - 6-2, 175 - 22 yo - Lake Forest, CA - 10th Rnd, 2017, Kansas

*Peterson will not participate in the All-Star Game after his promotion on June 12 to the advanced-A St. Lucie Mets.

