Fireflies Launch 36 Hour Flash Sale for All 2020 Fireworks Games

At 9:00am on Thursday, all 2020 Fireflies home games that feature a post-game fireworks show will go on sale for 36 hours only. The Flash Sale includes 20 prime games - including Opening Night, the Fourth of July and Grateful Dead Night. The sale will begin at 9am Thursday morning and conclude at 9pm Friday night. The sale is online only and select seating options are available.

This will be the first time that 2020 Fireflies individual game tickets will be available for purchase.

