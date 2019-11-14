RiverDogs to Bring Back Perros Santos Identity for Second Straight Season

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Joining Minor League Baseball's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n initiative for a second straight year, the RiverDogs will again take the field as Los Perros Santos de Charleston for select games during the 2020 season.

Alongside over 80 clubs across the country participating in the third-year program, the RiverDogs will celebrate Charleston's growing LatinX population during select games during the 2020 season to be announced at a later date. Designated Copa games will celebrate LatinX culture with specialty jerseys, music, food, language, player interaction, and participation from the Lowcountry's growing Hispanic population.

"Following the tremendous response we received from the community last year, the RiverDogs are excited to continue to grow our Copa initiative into its second season," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "We will continue to expand this initiative not only at the ballpark but also within our community outreach efforts throughout the Lowcountry."

Along with the in-stadium celebration, the club will continue their Copa involvement in the Charleston community as they continue their joint literacy program with the Berkeley County School District. The 'Festival de Lectura' will encourage and incentivize literacy in a fun and interactive program among English Language learners. The program rewards students who meet the designated reading goals, as determined by both the club and school district.

The RiverDogs' alternate identity stems from Charleston's nickname as the "Holy City" that refers to the community's diversity in religious and national backgrounds. The RiverDogs take pride in their community's diversity and establishing The Joe as a universally welcoming spot. Charleston's "Perros Santos" identity, which translates to Holy Dogs, stands to celebrate the Lowcountry's growing LatinX population through its logo's DÃ­a de los Muertos color palette.

"Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" or "Fun Cup" is Minor League Baseball's third-annual event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/LatinX communities. Last year's program saw 72 teams transform their brands to join in Copa's mission to authentically connect MiLB teams with their diverse communities and embrace and celebrate the culture and values that resonate most with LatinX fans nationwide.

With the 2019 season in the books, the RiverDogs look ahead toward 2020 Opening Day on Thursday, April 9 at Riley Park. Season ticket plans, including options to the Riley Park Club, are available by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2020 season is available at riverdogs.com.

