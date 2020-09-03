Fireflies Host Comedy Zone Night at Segra Park

September 3, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies and The Comedy Zone are teaming up to bring two incredible comedians to Segra Park on Friday, September 18. Former U of SC Kicker Marty Simpson and veteran funny man Shaun Jones will perform sets beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can buy tickets to the show for $20. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. To ensure proper social distancing measures are taken, there are only a limited number of tickets available. Admission to the event is for those 18 and older.

Shaun Jones has spent nearly two decades on stage and has been in the national spotlight a number of times, including on B.E.T's "Comic View" and "One Mic Stand," BounceTV's "Off the Chain" and Showtime's "1Amendment." The Newark, New Jersey-native has even graced the big screen, performing alongside Sylvester Stallone and Jamie Foxx in "Shade" (2003).

Former Gamecock Marty Simpson is coming home to Columbia. After starting 44 games for South Carolina between 1991-1995, the man who scored the first six points for the Gamecocks when they joined the SEC will perform in front of his hometown audience. The Spring Valley High School graduate kicked a 61-yard field goal while in a Viking uniform, but you'll be kicking yourself if you miss his set at Segra Park. Simpson has a vast range of experience, appearing on The Daren Streblow Comedy show, B.E.T., TBN Network, NickMom, ESPN and College Gameday.

"The Fireflies are excited to partner with The Comedy Zone for a night of good clean comedy," said Fireflies President John Katz. "Live comedy at Segra Park will be a great night out in the BullStreet District, and attendees can rest assured that we have implemented a rigorous sanitization and safety plan so that people will feel comfortable at the park."

Masks will be required for all attendees to enter Segra Park, and guests will be required to wear them at all times unless they are in their seats. Guests are reminded that Segra Park accepts only credit card payments for tickets, food, beverages and merchandise.

Tickets are on sale now! To buy tickets visit event link here. For more information on events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.