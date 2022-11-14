Fireflies Announce 2023 Game Times

November 14, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced their game times for all 2023 home games. The times of home games will largely remain the same as the 2022 season, with weekday games beginning at 7:05 pm, Saturday contests starting at 6:05 pm and Sunday games commencing at 5:05 pm.

The Fireflies announced that they will host two weekday day games in 2023-both taking place on Wednesdays. The first will be May 24 vs the Charleston RiverDogs at 12:05 pm and the latter June 7 vs the Salem Red Sox at 12:05 pm.

Columbia will also play its Independence Day game Monday, July 3 at 6:05 pm. The Fireflies open up the 2023 season Thursday, April 6 at 7:05 pm vs the Augusta GreenJackets and will close out their regular season home slate of games September 3 at 5:05 pm vs the Delmarva Shorebirds.

The 2023 promotional calendar will be released in the coming months. Individual game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale after the new year. Fans can become Fireflies Insiders by opting in to receive text messages alerts or the monthly e-newsletter from the Fireflies for breaking news and first access to events and announcements online here. As a Fireflies Insider, fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets online for 2023 home games before the general public.

'Tis the season; Fireflies Holiday Lights begin this weekend at Segra Park! For tickets and more information about the Midlands' newest holiday tradition, visit FirefliesHolidayLights.com. For all the latest news about the Columbia Fireflies or other events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from November 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.