GreenJackets Release Home Game Times for 2023 Schedule

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced the home game times, as set by Major League Baseball, for the 2023 Championship season at SRP Park.

"SRP Park was buzzing this past season as the CSRA continued to come out and support GreenJackets Baseball in record numbers as we lead all of Single A in attendance and eclipsed our 2019 per game attendance record," stated Tom Denlinger GreenJackets Vice President._ "As we announce game times for the 2023 season the front office staff is busy planning out what promises to be one of our most robust promotions calendars and the year we welcome our millionth fan to GreenJackets Baseball, only 153 days until Opening Night!"_

Tuesday - Friday game times will be at 7:05pm and Saturday game times will be at 6:05pm, with the exception of May 28th (6:05pm) and September 3rd (6:05pm). Sunday games will start at 1:35pm. Unique weekday games include Education Days on Tuesday, April 25th and Tuesday, May 9th with first pitch at 11:05am, and Super Splash Day on Wednesday, June 14th starting at 12:05pm. Independence Day Celebrations on Tuesday, July 4th will start at 6:05pm.

GreenJackets will not play on Mondays as that is a league off day. The full game schedule with times can be found here: https://bit.ly/AGJ-2023-Schedule

As a part of the announcement of game times, the GreenJackets are excited to announce the Fireworks Extravaganza's with 11 shows slated for the summer of 2023.

2022 GreenJackets season was a record breaking year and buzzed with a variety of new promotions and entertainment honoring the Atlanta Braves affiliation and 2021 success, including the World Champions Replica Ring Giveaways, the World Champions Trophy Tour stop, and a visit from Blooper.

The Augusta GreenJackets continued their off the field success, ranking #1 in the Single-A League in attendance (out of 30 Single-A Teams) and ranked #1 in the Carolina league. SRP Park welcomes 275,000 fans through it gates between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events throughout the year, which included Clemson Baseball, Border Bash, Spring Wing & Food Truck Fest, and Craft Beer Festival.

The full promotional schedule; giveaways and theme nights will be released by the GreenJackets in the future. Stay tuned to GreenJackets social media and website for updates. 2023 Augusta GreenJackets season seat memberships are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the 2023 action, visit www.gjmembers.comor call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

SRP Park is your community events center, join us! Check out these fun, upcoming events scheduled at SRP Park! To learn more, visit https://thesrppark.com.

Palmetto Peach Half Marathon, 10 K, 5 K - November 26, 2022

This annual Thanksgiving Tradition is BACK and growing. Sign up today to be a part of this FUN event and I'll see you at the finish line with a cold beverage (Coca-Cola or Adult Beverage) plus the swag you get when you register is off the charts!

Register today: https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/NorthAugusta/PalmettoPeachHalfMarathon

9th Annual Auggie's Holiday BUZZar and Toys for Tots Drive - December 10, 2022

This is our annual FREE Holiday BUZZar featuring over 50 vendors and counting, Santa Claus, Caroling, Toys for Tots Drive and FUN for all Ages

New this year will be a Hot Chocolate 1 Mile Run around the warning track presented by Fleet Feet Augusta at 10am - more info to come

Learn more or register to be a vendor: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/auggies-fall-market

