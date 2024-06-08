Firebirds Win Game Five to Advance to Calder Cup Finals

June 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

For the second straight season, the Coachella Valley Firebirds have been crowned the Western Conference Champions and will advance to the Calder Cup Finals. The Firebirds defeated the Milwaukee Admirals in game five on Saturday night by the final score of 5-1 to win in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals four games to one.

John Hayden netted the first postseason hat-trick in Firebirds history while Cale Fleury added three assists to help the Firebirds to victory on Saturday night in Milwaukee. Chris Driedger made 32 saves in the win. Coachella Valley scored four goals in the first and one in the second period.

Coachella Valley will now await the winner of the Hershey Bears/Cleveland Monsters series. Times and dates for the Calder Cup Finals are to be determined.

