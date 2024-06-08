Monsters Force Game 6 After 5-1 Win Over Bears Bringing Eastern Conference Finals Series to 3-2

June 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Hershey Bears 5-1 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in front of 13,159 fans. With the win, the Monsters forced the Eastern Conference Finals to Game 6 and trail the best-of-seven series 3-2.

The Bears scored the lone goal of the opening frame from Logan Day at 12:11 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 1-0. Cleveland unleashed an offensive push in the second period starting with a tally from Alex Whelan at 2:48 assisted by David Jiricek and Justin Pearson. Josh Dunne added a power-play marker at 9:35 off feeds from Denton Mateychuk and Brendan Gaunce putting the Monsters ahead 2-1. Gaunce recorded two goals with the first at 11:49 assisted by Mikael Pyyhtia and Marcus Bjork followed by another at 16:29 off feeds from Stefan Matteau and Bjork sending Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 4-1. Dunne added a second tally to his night at 15:58 of the final frame with helpers from Pearson and Stanislav Svozil bringing the final score to 5-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves stopped 33 shots for the win while Hershey's Clay Stevenson made 4 saves in relief of Hunter Shepard who made 16 saves in defeat.

The Monsters travel back to Chocolatetown to face the Bears for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday, June 10, at 7:00 p.m. at Giant Center. Follow the games with full coverage on Newsradio WTAM 1100 AM/ 106.9 FM, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

