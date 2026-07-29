Firebirds Sign Defenseman Gustav Olofsson

Published on July 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced today that the team has signed defenseman Gustav Olofsson to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Olofsson, 31, returns to the Firebirds after appearing in 48 games during the 2025-26 season, recording 32 points (4 goals, 28 assists) and led all Coachella Valley skaters in +/- with a +28 rating. The Borås, Sweden, native is entering his fifth season with the Firebirds after originally joining the organization ahead of its inaugural 2022-23 campaign.

"Gustav has been a part of this organization since day one, and that says a lot about the person and player he is," said Firebirds General Manager Troy Bodie. "His leadership, professionalism, and consistency have helped establish the culture we've built in Coachella Valley. Gustav brings valuable NHL experience and continues to set an outstanding example for our younger players. We're excited to have him back for another season."

Originally selected by the Minnesota Wild in the second round (46th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Olofsson has appeared in 63 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, and Seattle Kraken. Olofsson has also skated in 414 career American Hockey League regular season games and 69 Calder Cup Playoff contests. The majority of Olofsson's postseason experience has come with the Firebirds, appearing in 62 playoff games while helping the club reach the Calder Cup Finals in back-to-back seasons.

Prior to turning pro, Olofsson spent one season at Colorado College and suited up for the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League. Olofsson also represented Sweden at the 2014 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping his home country earn a silver medal.

The Firebirds begin Season Five on Friday, October 2, 2026, as they host the Ontario Reign at Acrisure Arena!







American Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.