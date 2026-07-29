Phantoms Add Brady Berard and Andrew Perrott

Published on July 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed center Brady Berard and defenseman Andrew Perrot for the 2026-27 season.

Berard, 22, is a center out of Boston College entering his professional debut season. The East Greenwich, RI native scored five goals with one assist for six points last season in 36 games with the Eagles. In his NCAA career encompassing two seasons at Providence College and two seasons at Boston College, Berard played in 131 games scoring 12-10-22.

He previously played two seasons for U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) in 2020-21 and 2021-22, amassing 4-6-10 in 47 games. He is the son of longtime NCAA coach David Berard who is currently head coach at Stonehill College and is the younger brother of Brett Berard of the New York Rangers and Hartford Wolf Pack.

Perrott, 24, is a right-handed shooting defenseman from Columbia Station, OH who played for the Rockford IceHogs last year scoring one goal with three assists for four points in 51 games while also racking up 117 penalty minutes. The 5'10" and 216-pound blueliner is entering his fifth season of professional hockey. He has played 103 career AHL games with Rockford and Hershey scoring 4-11-15 with 204 PIM. He has also played in 114 career ECHL games with Indy and South Carolina scoring 12-38-50 with 212 PIM. In his pro career, Perrott has suited up in a combined 217 games scoring 16-49-65 while compiling 416 penalty minutes.

Perrot played three seasons of Major Juniors with the London Knights and Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League. He is the son of Nathan Perrott who played in 266 career AHL games Norfolk, Milwaukee, St. John's and Toronto from 2000-07 where he had 985 career penalty minutes while scoring 41-49-90. Nathan Perrott also suited up in 89 career NHL games with Nashville, Toronto and Dallas where he had 251 penalty minutes while scoring 4-5-9.

Hockey returns to PPL Center in September with the fifth annual Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series. The two-game series takes place on Saturday, September 12 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, September 13 at 5:05 p.m. Tickets are available now at PPLCenter.com.

Opening Night for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is Saturday, October 3 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.







American Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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