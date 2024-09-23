Firebirds Fan Fest Is Tonight

The Flint Firebirds are celebrating the 10th Anniversary season with Fan Fest TONIGHT from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.!

Season membership holders will have the opportunity to pick up their season membership booklets and/or badges during the event. Additionally, we invite all Firebirds fans to attend this event as it will be open to the general public.

The night will feature Head Coach Paul Flache addressing and taking questions from the fans, introductions, and a meet-and-greet with the 2024-25 Flint Firebirds team. Plus, there will be new concession items available for sampling on the concourse!

Season memberships remain on sale starting as low as $12 per game or $408 for the full season and FREE parking. More information on becoming a 2024-25 season membership holder can be found HERE.

We are only FIVE days away from our Home Opener on Saturday, September 28th at 7:00p.m. against the London Knights. Single-game tickets are on sale NOW, available at Etix.com or in-person at the Dort Financial Center Box Office.

Additionally, Suite Rentals are available now for the home opener and Group Tickets can be pre-ordered by either calling the Dort Financial Center Box Office during regular business hours.

For more information contact the Dort Financial Center Box Office at (810)-744-0580.

