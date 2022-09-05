Final Shuckers' Homestand Features Plethora of Community Initiatives

BILOXI, MS - As they close out their 2022 home schedule, the Biloxi Shuckers final home stand of the season will include different community initiatives from September 6 to September 11 at MGM Park.

When Biloxi opens their series against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, September 6, Biloxi will host their 'Strike Out the Stigma' night in partnership with Gulfport Behavioral Health System. The game is intended to raise suicide prevention awareness and honor those we have lost.

"Mental health in our community and nationally has started to become a higher focus," said Gulfport Behavioral Health System Director of Business Development Stephen East. "With one death by suicide every 11 minutes, though, there is still work to be done. To be able to work with an organization like the Biloxi Shuckers that sees the importance of erasing the STIGMA around mental health and putting their whole team on the field to just try to help start a conversation about mental health is a powerful statement for our community, and Gulfport Behavioral is honored to be a part of and help sponsor the Strikeout the STIGMA game."

Additionally, the American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at MGM Park on Tuesday in the north parking lot from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

As the series continues on Wednesday, September 7, MGM Park will host 'College Fair Night,' rescheduled from a rainout earlier this year. Representatives from Mississippi College, Spring Hill College, William Carey University, Coastal Alabama Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, University of Louisiana Lafayette, Blue Cliff College, Southern Miss and Delta State University will be set up on the concourse to host a meet and greet with potential students. As part of College Fair Night, students can take advantage of discounted tickets for just $10.

Joining in a Minor League Baseball wide initiative on Thursday, September 8, the Shuckers have teamed up with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation to end the cycle of violence and provide healing, hope and empowerment to children. Fans can visit joetorre.org to learn more and visit www.biloxishuckers.com/auction to bid on an autographed Joe Torre baseball, with proceeds benefiting the Safe At Home Foundation.

Along with being the final Fireworks Friday of the year, Friday, September 9 is First Responders and Frontline Workers Night. The Shuckers will be honoring those who respond first, protect and save lives in our community with tickets for first responders and frontline workers donated by local residents and businesses from across the coast to these community heroes. Mississippi Heroes will be handing out bacon bats to the first 100 kids when gates open at 5:30 pm, plus WXXV will be set up on the concourse greeting fans with promotional items.

On Saturday, September 10, the Biloxi Shuckers have partnered with Goodwill of South Mississippi, who will be on site to collect items to benefit those in need in our community. Fans are encouraged to bring gently used household items and clothes for donations as the Express Donation station will be set up from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. It is also Foster Parents Night as the Shuckers have teamed up with the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services to host nearly 400 foster parents and children.

Finally, the Shuckers, in collaboration with Humana, will host a Fan Appreciation Food Drive on Sunday, September 11. Humana and the Shuckers will be collecting canned food items outside of the ballpark gates to benefit the Biloxi VA Food Pantry in partnership with Crusaders for Veterans throughout the game.

"This is a great opportunity to partner with the Biloxi Shuckers and their fanbase to make our food drive event a great success so that together, we may feed more of our neighbors in need throughout Coastal Mississippi," said Humana representative Kennedy Helms. "Humana is excited to be out in our community and on site for the Shuckers' final home game of the season."

Individual tickets and group outings are available for the Shuckers' final home stand by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

