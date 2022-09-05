Chase Silseth Earns Second Pitcher of the Week Award

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are excited to announce that after starting the first no-hitter in team history, pitcher Chase Silseth has been named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, September 4. The award is Silseth's second of the 2022 season after winning for the first time on April 24.

The award gives the Trash Pandas their sixth Southern League Pitcher of the Week winner in the 2022 season after Brett Kerry took home the award for the week ending on April 17, Silseth earned the honors the next week on April 24, while Coleman Crow took home the award three times on May 22, June 12, and June 26. The weekly accolade is the 10th overall this season for Rocket City, with Trey Cabbage, Orlando Martinez, Livan Soto, and Ryan Aguilar earning Player of the Week honors throughout the campaign.

Silseth got the start on Saturday night against Biloxi and was brilliant, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning by retiring the first 20 hitters he faced, 10 with strikeouts, before the perfect game was broken up on catcher's interference. Following a walk, he ended a terrific start with seven no-hit innings in the longest outing of his professional career to earn the win. Luke Murphy and Eric Torres followed with scoreless innings to finish the first no-hitter in Trash Pandas franchise history in the 8-0 triumph over the Shuckers.

With Rocket City this season, Silseth is 5-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 72.0 innings spanning 13 starts. He's been especially strong as of late, winning both in Saturday's no-hitter and in his previous start on August 28 at Tennessee, striking out a career-high 11 over six innings, allowing just two runs in an 8-3 win.

Earlier this season, he became the first member of the 2021 draft class to reach the Major Leagues when he debuted for the Angels at Oakland on May 13, throwing six scoreless innings for his first MLB win. In seven starts for the Angels, he is 1-3 with a 6.59 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 28.2 innings.

Silseth began his professional career last season, making one appearance for the ACL Angels before a promotion to Rocket City for his Double-A debut in September. He was originally selected by the Angels in the 11th round of the 2021 draft out of the University of Arizona. MLB.com currently ranks Silseth as the number seven prospect in the Angels organization.

Silseth and the playoff-bound Trash Pandas (74-51, 33-23 second half) hit the road to begin a six-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits (63-56, 35-22 second half) on Tuesday night. First pitch at Riverwalk Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

