Final Homestand Preview

August 19, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Hawks return home on Tuesday, August 27 after a two-week road trip and welcome in the Yolo High Wheelers for a six-game series to finish up the 2024 Regular Season.

It's Fan Appreciation Week where the Hawks will have special promotions every day to thank the fans for their support this season!

Tuesday, August 27 vs. Yolo High Wheelers

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Fan Appreciation Week - Twoosday: Popcorn will be $2, 2 for 1 soda, and $2 Hawks headbands from the Hawks Nest Team Store!

Humphrey the Hawk's Birthday Celebration; Fans are invited to celebrate another year of Humphrey the Hawk with him and all his mascot friends at the ballpark!

Five Dollar Tuesday: Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training) ; Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust27-2024

Wednesday, August 28 vs. Yolo High Wheelers

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Fan Appreciation Week - Wanted Wednesday; Hawks General Manager, will be giving away $100 to one lucky fan (18 & up) at the game! Each fan will receive a raffle ticket upon entry and the winner will be announced later in the game.

Fan Appreciation Week - Baseball Bingo; Fans can follow along with the game and play Baseball Bingo to win prizes!

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Clark/Wardle, First Command Financial Services, Les Schwab, Pepsi, P1FCU, Umpqua Bank); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $6 ticket to the game.

Woof Wednesday (Scheels) ; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Boise Baconators (Wendy's); The Boise Hawks will take the field as the Boise Baconators. Before the game, Baconators players will be at the local Wendy's (Glenwood and Chinden) from 12:00PM to 1:00PM for a meet and greet. Stop by for a delicious lunch and get photos and autographs.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust28-2024

Thursday, August 29 vs. Yolo High Wheelers

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Happy Thursday (Molson Coors); Buy one, get one free sodas, waters, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Beer Pong in The Garden (Molson Coors); Beer pong tables will be set up in The Garden for fans (21 and older) to play throughout the game.

Brandon Barnes Appearance; Former MLB player, Brandon Barnes, will be at Memorial Stadium for a meet and greet! Brandon will throw out a first pitch then join fans on the concourse for a meet and greet with photos and autographs.

Throwback Thursday; Hawks fans that come out wearing their best historical Boise Hawks jerseys will have a chance to win a prize! Three fans that show up wearing jerseys will be selected and voted on to see who has the best throwback jersey. The winner goes home with the grand prize.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust29-2024

Friday, August 30 vs. Yolo High Wheelers

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Idaho Transportation Department, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Fan Appreciation Week - Fan Gifts; Fans are able to pick up gifts from the gift table as they enter the gates. These gifts will vary from old Hawks giveaways, memorabilia, and merchandise. First come, first served!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust30-2024

Saturday, August 31 vs. Yolo High Wheelers

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Fan Appreciation Week - Money Giveaway (Moneytree); All fans entering the gates will receive an envelope containing an undisclosed amount, ranging from Hawks Bucks (stadium money) to $100 CASH.

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act; Get ready for a game day like no other! Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, seen on America's Got Talent and ESPN, is bringing his jaw-dropping stunts to Memorial Stadium. Don't miss the excitement and entertainment all game long!

Boise State Women's Basketball Forward, Abby Muse Appearance; The Boise Hawks welcome Boise State Women's Basketball Forward, Abby Must, to Memorial Stadium as part of the Boise Hawks' Boise State Student Athlete Series. Abby will throw out a first pitch and then join fans in The Garden for a meet and greet with photos and autographs.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with Nick Mattera and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksAugust31-2024

Sunday, September 1 vs. Yolo High Wheelers

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Fan Appreciation Week - Autograph Night; Following the conclusion of the game, fans are welcome to meet with the team for autographs and photos in The Garden.

Fan Appreciation Week - Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Project Filter Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game. The lucky winner of the Nintendo Switch will also be announced during the game!

Boise Papas Fritas Game Day (Pepsi, Toyota, Craig Stein Beverage); The Boise Papas Fritas take the field to celebrate and strengthen their bond with the Treasure Valley's Hispanic community. You can catch them take the field every Sunday home game!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksSeptember1-2024

