Final 2022 Altoona Curve Game Notes

The Curve set or matched several franchise records this season including:

Most home runs in a season (143)

Most home runs hit in home games (74)

Most players with 20+ HR (2 players - Andres Alvarez and Aaron Shackelford) matched for 4th time in franchise history)

Most stolen bases in a season (162)

Most lead-off home runs hit in a season (6)

Most strikeouts in a season (batting, 1,254)

Fewest complete games thrown in a season (0)

Most strikeouts in a season (pitching, 1,247)

Most wild pitches thrown (98)

Most starting pitchers used (matched, 22)

Most consecutive Games with a home run (12).

Altoona also matched or set several single-game records including:

Runs scored in a game (5/19 vs. Richmond, 19)

Hits in an inning (matched, 6/2 vs. Bowie, 9)

Most triples in a game (matched, 6/2 vs. Bowie, 3)

Most home runs allowed in an inning (4, 4th inning on 4/13 vs. Richmond.)

Additionally, 13 Curve Alumni made their MLB debut during the 2022 season, 1 shy of the matching the record for the most debuts in a single-season in franchise history: INF Diego Castillo (4/7 - PIT), RHP Beau Sulser (4/26 - PIT), OF Jack Suwinski (4/26 - PIT), LHP Cam Alldred (5/12 - PIT), OF Cal Mitchell (5/24 - PIT), RHP Yerry De Los Santos (5/25 - PIT), OF Canaan Smith-Njigba (6/14 - PIT), C Jason Delay (6/14 - PIT), LHP Cam Vieaux (6/17 - PIT), INF Liover Peguero (6/18 - PIT), OF Bligh Madris (6/20 - PIT), RHP Luis Ortiz (9/13 - PIT), INF Ji-Hwan Bae (9/23 - PIT).

Altoona also finished the regular season tied for first in Team Batting Average (.248) and was 2nd in Reliever ERA (3.84) in the Eastern League. The Eastern League set league-wide records in HR (1,824), HR/Game (2.21) and HR% (2.95) as well as records for strikeouts (15,631), K/Game (18.97) and Stolen Base success rate (76.39%) (h/t Trey Wilson, Richmond Flying Squirrels).

