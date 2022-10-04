Battle of the Bands, Tent Sale, Beer Fest Set for October 15

(READING, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are looking forward to hosting the 8th annual Battle of the Bands contest on Saturday, October 15 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Local bands will compete for a prize of $1000 as voted on by fans. The R-Phils will also feature their merchandise tent sale and a beer festival as well. The event will begin at 1pm and wrap around 4pm as the top band is crowned. Parking and entry into the Tompkins Bank Plaza is FREE. All information is available at rphils.com/events.

The Battle of the Bands will begin at 1pm thanks to The String Tree & Ron Procopio Custom Guitars.

Approximately ten bands will compete for a grand prize, each playing a handful of songs to avid listeners. Fans can vote in-person at the event or on the R-Phils Facebook page. Scoring will also be based on audience reaction and qualified judges vote. The winner will receive $1000 to help further their music career. "Sunset Road," the house band, will perform throughout the event.

During this time, fans can partake in the R-Phils Beer Festival for just $18 of all-you-can-drink, if purchased in advance. Everyone will receive a beer sampling cup and access to two hours of over 35 different beer flavors.

Tickets can be found here! The beerfest will run from 1-3pm. Day of pricing is $22 per person. Listen to the music and relax while sipping on some of your local and traditional ice-cold favorites! The Grand Slam Grill will be open for business for fans to get Berks Packing hot dog and the very best French fries. Enjoy the ballpark specialties that you know and love. In addition, a cash bar will be open in the Yuengling Hometown Taproom.

The R-Phils will also be holding their yearly Tent Sale! The sale will feature incredible discounts on not only Fightins merchandise, but also stadium signage, game used items and much more. Stop by for our annual tent sale for fantastic markdowns on one-of-a-kind ballpark items!

Join us for one final afternoon outside at America's Classic Ballpark in the beautiful days of fall! America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

