Field of Dreams Foundation Announces Funding Recipients

February 17, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation, are pleased to announce the beneficiaries of funds raised during the 2022 baseball season.

During the 2022 calendar year, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation raised and distributed nearly $100,000 in support of 39 registered children's charities (complete list of recipients below) through generous contributions from Manitobans all across the province.

"The Field of Dreams Foundation and the Winnipeg Goldeyes Baseball Club have been stellar community partners with our organization," said David Kron, Executive Director of the Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba. "Life is challenging with or without a disability. The support of Field of Dreams has allowed the CPMB to do what we do; making life a little bit easier for children affected by Cerebral Palsy," Kron added. "The Goldeyes represent a great evening of fun out at the ballpark, and The Field of Dreams Foundation represents a lifetime of fun! Their financial support provides a kid with their first ride, on a custom bike with their name on it."

The Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba is dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals affected by Cerebral Palsy through programs, advocacy, education, and peer support.

"Over the years, Field of Dreams' contributions have been used to fund specialized equipment for children and youth living with disabilities. This support has been life-changing, providing opportunities for independence, mobility, and development," said Jane Kidd-Hantscher, Executive Director of Children's Rehabilitation Foundation. "The financial support provided by the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation has been tremendously important to our organization fulfilling our mission of improving the lives of children and youth," said Kidd-Hantscher. "Funds received have been dedicated to purchasing custom equipment that is not funded by other sources."

Children's Rehabilitation Foundation is dedicated to helping unlock the potential of children and youth living with physical and developmental disabilities.

"The Field of Dreams Foundation has been a long-time partner of Dreams Take Flight and have helped us make Magical Memories for Special Kids a reality for many years", said Bev Watson, President of Dreams Take Flight. "The generosity of Field of Dreams has enabled Dreams Take Flight to ensure all our children have a photo book filled with memories from their once in a lifetime experience in Disney World," Watson added. "Dreams are made possible not only by Dreams Take Flight but the Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation as well."

Dreams Take Flight is a volunteer-led, non-profit organization dedicated to providing children with trip of a lifetime to Disney World.

"The foundation is once again pleased to offer funding to 39 children's charities here in Manitoba," said Tony Fletcher, President of the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation. "Thanks to all of the fantastic Goldeyes' fans and corporate partners in helping the foundation raise the funds that make these donations possible."

Since its inception in 1995, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation has raised and distributed nearly $2 Million to children's charities in Manitoba. Revenue sources include the Field of Dreams Foundation annual golf tournament, fan donations, the Fillmore Riley LLP Ks for Kids program, Manitoba Pork Piggy Bank, the TCBY Radar Pitching Booth, memorabilia auctions, and the sale of 50/50 tickets during home games at Shaw Park.

For more information about the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation, including funding requests for 2023, visit goldeyes.com/foundation/

2022 Field of Dreams Foundation Recipients

Alpha House Project Inc.

Altona & Area Family Resource Group Inc.

Athletes in Action (Power to Change Ministries)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Plains

Bookmates Inc.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Winnipeg Inc.

Camp Quality Canada

Canada Council of Provincial & Territorial Sport Federation Inc.

Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba Inc.

Child & Family Services of Central Region

Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba Inc.

Children's Rehabilitation Foundation Inc.

Circle of Hearts Family Support Network

Dream Factory Foundation Inc.

Dreams Take Flight

Firefighters' Burn Fund Inc.

Horse Connection Inc.

Inspire Community Outreach Inc.

Junior Achievement of Manitoba

Katie Cares Inc.

Learning Disabilities Association of Manitoba

MADD Canada

Make a Wish Canada (Manitoba)

Manitoba Camping Association (Sunshine Fund)

Manitoba Children's Museum

Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts Inc.

Manitoba Museum

Manitoba Neurofibromatosis Support Group Inc.

Manitoba Theatre for Young People

Movement Centre of Manitoba Inc.

Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Norwest Co-op Community Health

Open Access Resource Centre Inc.

Pediatric Oncology Family Centre of Manitoba (RMH)

Prairie Strides

Variety, The Children's Charity of Manitoba

West Broadway Development Corporation

Winkler Family Resources Centre

Winnipeg International Children's Festival Inc.

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

