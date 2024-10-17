Field of Dreams Foundation Accepting Funding for 2024

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation is accepting funding requests from registered children's charities in the National Capital Region, beginning now through Thursday, November 21st for monies generated during the 2024 Frontier League season.

Funds raised during the 2024 season are available to registered children's charities within the National Capital Region. All requests must be submitted online via the application below and should include the nature of the organization, the specific amount being requested, and the intended use of funds. The recommended value for funding requests is between $1,000-$5,000 - which the Foundation will allot in the new year and begin distributing in late February.

"Once again this year, the Board of the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation looks forward to receiving and carefully reviewing applications to fund deserving programs in our national capital community," said Jacques J.M. Shore, C.M., President of the Field of Dreams Foundation. "It is a joy and privilege for us to recognize the selected programs that meet the criteria and goals of the Foundation's mission in this second year of our selection process. We have witnessed during this past year that our contributions do indeed make a positive difference in our community."

Since its inception, the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation has created new opportunities for children of all ages and all spectrum of abilities to have fun, learn life skills, forge new friendships, grow the love of a game of baseball, and learn what sports offers for everyday life.

The Foundation focuses on raising funds enabling it to offer children opportunities to enjoy baseball, other sports, and other community-based programs and events. The Foundation partners with like-minded local charities and organizations to further build and enhance upon the Foundation's mission to support programs for children and youth. Revenue sources include fan donations/generosity, memorabilia auctions, and the sale of 50/50 tickets during home games at Ottawa Stadium.

Applications may be submitted by visiting: tinyurl.com/5n84eaks

For information on the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation, visit www.ottawatitans.com.

