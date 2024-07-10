Field Day: Marauders Erupt for Season-High 14 Runs on Camp Day

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders scored eight runs in the first two innings to help them defeat the Jupiter Hammerheads 14-8 on Wednesday morning at LECOM Park. The 14 runs are a season-high for Bradenton.

The Marauders jumped ahead right away in the first inning against Brandon White (2-5), who walked the first two batters on eight pitches. Esmerlyn Valdez then crushed a three-run home run for the second straight day to push the Marauders ahead 3-0.

Bradenton came back for more runs in the second. Wesley Zapata and Braylon Bishop doubled with one-out to start the offense again. Jeral Toledo hit a bloop single to score two to extend the lead to 5-0. Keiner Delgado then doubled in Toledo before he scored on a home run from Valdez to cap off a five-run frame.

Minor League rehabber Aaron Shortridge dominated on the mound, retiring the first 10 batters of the game. He allowed just two hits and struck out seven in four scoreless frames.

Jupiter got on the scoreboard in the fifth against Luigi Hernandez. After JT Mabry was hit by a pitch and Jordan McCants singled to start the inning, Cristian Rodriguez walked to load the bases. Shane Sasaki singled in a pair of runs to make it a 8-2 ballgame.

After Kemp Alderman slugged a two-run home run in the sixth to cut the deficit to 8-4, Bradenton scored six unanswered runs beginning with a Toledo RBI double in the bottom half of the frame. Enmanuel Terrero doubled in two runs and a Zapata scored another in the seventh to extend the lead to 12-4. Bradenton's scoring finished in the eighth on an Axiel Plaz two-run home run, his 11th of the season.

In the ninth, Yeral Martinez clubbed a leadoff home run before Jupiter scored three more on a two-RBI double from Ryan Ignoffo and a single from Angelo DiSpigna to close out the game's scoring.

Peyton Stumbo (2-3) tossed two scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

Eight of the nine starters for Bradenton recorded a hit as Valdez hit his second multi-home run game of the season. Valdez also tallied five RBIs which is tied for the most by a Marauder in a single game this year.

The Marauders and Hammerheads continue a six-game series at LECOM Park on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

