González Homers and Weather Stalls Twin Bill

July 10, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - Weather delayed the end of a doubleheader between the Clearwater Threshers (48-34, 5-11) and the Palm Beach Cardinals (47-34, 10-5), after the Cardinals took game one 2-0 and led 4-3 in the fifth before the rain delay on Wednesday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The second game of the doubleheader will continue as game one of a seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday.

Palm Beach plated one run on two hits in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead before rain suspended play after the top of the third inning on Tuesday. When the game resumed on Wednesday afternoon, the Cardinals got a two-out single to plate their second run in the bottom of the third, doubling their lead to 2-0 after three.

The Threshers couldn't move a runner home, ending the game on a double play to finish a 2-0 loss in game one

Luke Russo (4-3) allowed one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings when the game began on Tuesday to take the loss. Jonathan Petit surrendered three hits and one run with two walks and two strikeouts in 3.0 innings of relief. Chase Hopewell tossed 2.0 shutout frames, allowing two hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Ethan Chenault tossed a scoreless ninth, striking out one batter without allowing a hit or a run.

GAME TWO (to be continued)

In the second game, scoring didn't start until the third inning, where the Cardinals struck first with four runs in the home half of the frame to take a 4-0 lead. Pierce Bennett sent the first pitch of the fourth into center for a leadoff hit and moved to second after Dakota Kotowski drew a walk off Cardinals starter Gerardo Salas. In the next at-bat, Diego González took a 3-2 pitch to straightaway center for a three-run home run that put the Threshers within one run.

With two outs in the top of the fifth, rain descended on Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, sending the game into a rain delay. The delay suspended the game at 4-3 Palm Beach with two outs in the top of the fifth inning.

The game will continue in a shortened doubleheader on Thursday, picking up from the top of the fifth with two outs and the bases clear at 5:00 PM on Thursday, July 11. It will finish in seven innings, and game two will be a seven-inning game as well.

Enrique Segura allowed four runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 3.0 innings. Brandon Beckel retired all three batters he faced with one strikeout in a scoreless and hitless fourth inning.

Viars' leadoff triple was his second triple of the season...Walton has a double in each of his last two games since returning from the Injured List...González hit his first homer as a Thresher in game two...Beckel has thrown 6.1 shutout innings over his last three outings...The Threshers had games delayed due to weather on back-to-back days for the first time since May of 2023 in Port St. Lucie...The Threshers continue a six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Thursday, July 11...First pitch will be at 5:00 PM at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

