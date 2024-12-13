Field at DSP to be Named for CHI St. Vincent

The Arkansas Travelers are proud to announce the first ever field naming rights agreement with CHI St. Vincent at Dickey-Stephens Park. All Travs home games will now take place at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park. The name change goes into effect for the upcoming 2025 season and will run for five years.

The expansion of this well-established partnership is a testament to CHI St. Vincent's commitment to the community and professional baseball in Central Arkansas. The agreement will make an impact on Dickey-Stephens Park for many seasons to come.

As part of the agreement, CHI St. Vincent will have their logo painted on the field in foul territory on both the first base and third base sides of the infield. They will also have increased signage around the ballpark including on gates visible outside the ballpark, the indoor batting cages behind right field and on light poles within the stadium.

CHI St. Vincent is a regional health network serving Arkansas since 1888 with a history of many firsts. Headquartered in Little Rock, the network includes primary care, specialty clinics, urgent care, hospitals, home health, rehabilitation and surgery centers across the state. U.S. News & World Report ranks care delivered at CHI St. Vincent as "high performing" in multiple areas, including heart failure, CABG, aortic valve surgery, diabetes, heart attack, colon cancer surgery, and kidney failure. CHI St. Vincent is part of CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The Travs claimed their seventh Texas League Championship in 2024! For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

