Fever Host Dream in Final Commissioner's Cup Game

June 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever host the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for each team's final Commissioner's Cup games of the season and the first of four matchups during the regular season.

In its most recent matchup on Monday, the Fever (3-10) dropped its second Commissioner's Cup game, 89-72, against Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Fever center Aliyah Boston tallied her second double-double of the season and led Indiana with 14 points while tying a season-high in rebounds with 12. Boston added five assists, one blocked shot and one steal to her stat sheet as well. Off the bench, Fever guard Lexie Hull played a season-high 21 minutes and finished with 10 points, four rebounds and one steal, as rookie guard Caitlin Clark also tallied 10 points, two assists and one steal. Additionally, Fever guards Erica Wheeler and Kelsey Mitchell both put up nine points and Wheeler tied Victoria Vivians for sixth place on the all-time Fever three-point field goals made list with 170.

Thursday's contest will be the first regular season game featuring the past three No.1 overall picks in the WNBA Draft. Rhyne Howard (2022) and Aliyah Boston (2023) both secured Rookie of the Year honors in their first WNBA seasons, while Caitlin Clark (2024) is fresh off winning Rookie of the Month in May. Through the first month of regular season games, Clark led all 2024 rookies in scoring (17.6 ppg), field goals made (46), 3-point field goals made (24), free throws made (42), assists (6.6 apg) and minutes played (33.0 mpg). Among all players in May, Clark was tied for first in the WNBA with Diana Taurasi in 3-point field goals made, second in assists (59) and tied for second in free throws made.

The Dream (5-5) fell short, 87-68, in its most recent contest on Tuesday against the previously winless Washington Mystics. At the helm for Atlanta was Howard, who led in scoring with 16 points and added two rebounds. Off the bench, Dream guard Aerial Powers trailed with 13 points and three rebounds and Dream forward Tina Charles posted 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Dream guard Allisha Gray, who averages 15.3 points per game this season, only scored nine points and recorded one blocked shot. Washington outscored the Dream in paint points (24-22), bench points (35-27) and fast break points (9-3). On June 5, Howard was named to the 2024 USA Basketball 3×3 Women's National Team and will compete with the team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream

Thursday, June 13

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 7 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

WTHR Channel 13

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (3-10)

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell (14.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 2.0 apg)

Guard - Caitlin Clark (16.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 6.0 apg)

Center - Aliyah Boston (10.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.6 apg)

Forward - Katie Lou Samuelson (5.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 apg)

Forward - NaLyssa Smith (11.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.2 apg)

Atlanta Dream (5-5)

Guard - Allisha Gray (15.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.0 apg)

Guard - Ariel Powers (8.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.0 apg)

Guard - Rhyne Howard (15.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.7 apg)

Forward - Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (10.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.2 apg)

Center - Tina Charles (12.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 1.6 spg)

Game Status Report

Indiana: Temi Fagbenle - OUT (Left Foot)

Atlanta: Jordin Canada - OUT (Right Hand)

