Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm - June 13

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings will host the Seattle Storm on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The game will air on ESPN, with Pam Award and Monica McNutt on the call and Christine Williamson on sideline.

The Wings (3-7) last played on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, suffering a 97-90 double-overtime setback to the Phoenix Mercury. The Storm (8-4) scored a 95-79 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night their last time out. Thursday's meeting is the first of four regular-season showdowns between the Western Conference rivals. The Wings won three out of the four regular-season meetings with the Storm a season ago, while Seattle holds an all-time series advantage, 42-28.

Game Status Report Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder) Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings (Foot)

Notable Storylines Arike Ahead Of The Pack

Arike Ogunbowale ranks in the top 4 in four major WNBA statistical categories, as of June 12 - she is the league's No. 2 scorer at 26.4 ppg, No. 4 in free-throw percentage (.926), and is the national leader in steals per game (3.20) and minutes per game (39.5). She eclipsed the 30-point mark for the third time this season last Wednesday against Las Vegas, tallying 31 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 mark from the free-throw line, and has scored at least 20 points in all 10 games this season. Her 10 consecutive 20-point games to open a season is a WNBA record.

Making The Case For Maddy And Mo

Maddy Siegrist and Monique Billings both have solid arguments in the race for the WNBA's Most Improved Player award. As of 6/12, Siegrist has made the highest jump in scoring ranking from 2023 to 2024 in the WNBA, going from No. 89 in 2023 (3.7 ppg) to No. 22 in 2024 (14.1). Her 10.4 ppg increase is second to only Dearica Hamby (LAS), who is averaging 11.1 ppg more in 2024 than in 2023. For Billings, her 50-spot jump in scoring ranking (No. 79 to No. 29) is second to only Siegrist, while her 7.9-point scoring increase is third behind Siegrist and Hamby. The Wings' Satou Sabally is the reigning WNBA MIP. Also of note, Arike Ogunbowale has the sixth-highest scoring improvement from 2023 to 2024 (21.1 to 26.4 for a +5.2 increase).

Spotlight on Sev

A lot has been said about this rookie class but one key first-year player that doesn't get enough love is Wings guard Sevgi Uzun. The native of Turkey ranks in the top three among all rookies in four major statistical categories - assists per game, free-throw percentage, steals per game and minutes per game. Only three other first-year players rank in the top three in at least four rookie stats - Indiana's Cailin Clark, Chicago's Angel Reese and LA's Cameron Brink. Uzun is averaging 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.30 steals over 31.8 minutes per game.

National Showcase

The Dallas Wings have two nationally televised games this week, beginning on Thursday when Dallas faces the Seattle Storm at 6 p.m. CT in a game airing on ESPN. Two days later, the Wings will host the Connecticut Sun at noon in a game airing on CBS.

