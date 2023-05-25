FerryHawks Salvage Series Finale over Ducks in Back and Forth Matinee

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 6-3 on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a three-game midweek series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Staten Island starting pitcher Christian Capuano thanks to a Daniel Murphy RBI base knock that drove home Adeiny Hechavarria after Hechavarria reached on a two-base error committed by centerfielder Mitch Piatnik who dropped a fly ball. Staten Island tied the game at one in the home half of the frame versus Ducks starter Stephen Tarpley on Kevin Krause's run-scoring single that plated Jeffrey Wehler.

The Flock went back out in front 2-1 in the third courtesy of an RBI single from Alex Dickerson which scored Boog Powell. The FerryHawks knotted the game at two in the fourth when Cristian Santana launched an opposite-field solo home run to right. The visitors went back out in front 3-2 in the fifth as Sam Travis plated Hechavarria with a run-scoring base hit. Staten Island took the lead for good one-half inning later as the home team scored for times to give the game its final score of 6-3, highlighted by RBI singles from Santana and Luis Castro, and a run-scoring double from Mikey Edelman.

Patrick Quinn (1-0) picked up the win in relief after tossing a scoreless inning on one hit and one walk allowed. Tarpley (1-1) suffered the loss, surrendering six runs (five earned) on nine hits (one home run) across five and one-third innings pitched, walking two and striking out a season-high eight. Capuano registered a no-decision, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits in five innings of work, walking two and striking out five.

Travis led the way offensive with his second three-hit performance of the campaign while also driving in a run.

