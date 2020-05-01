Fellowship of Christian Athletes Night of Hope Is Going Virtual

FORT WAYNE, Indiana - Due to current CDC guidelines, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Night of Hope 2020 will be a virtual event. Night of Hope will feature current Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (who's a former Purdue University quarterback and Purdue FCA President), as well as the Trent family.

"We are disappointed to not be meeting in person with our community for FCA Night of Hope 2020 but are thankful for the technology that allows us to meet virtually with you all at 7 p.m. on May 18," said NE Indiana FCA Area Director Debbie Wildrick.

On May 18, FCA will broadcast this virtual experience at 7 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube through their website. Registration and the link for Virtual Night of Hope can also be found on Northeast Indiana FCA's website at https://neindianafca.org/virtual-night-of-hope-2020.

"We are excited to hear from Tony and Kelly Trent and Tyler's good friend, former Purdue standout and current Detroit Lions quarterback, David Blough," said Wildrick. "We're also excited to announce the winner of NE Indiana FCA's Coach Impact Award at our Virtual FCA Night of Hope this year."

NE Indiana FCA Virtual Night of Hope will be an evening of hope and encouragement. The recipient of NE Indiana's FCA 2020 Coach Impact Award will be revealed during the program as well. FCA will be honoring a coach who has shown exemplary service to their athletes, their community and the ministry this year.

"Please join us for a night of hope and encouragement!" said Wildrick. "I am encouraged by Paul's words in Romans 15:13, 'May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.'"

If you are interested in sponsoring the event through your business, church or as an individual, please visit FCA's website or contact FCA's office at 260-672-8482.

Though Drew Brees cannot meet in person this year, he supports Night of Hope and has committed to come to Fort Wayne, in person, for NE Indiana FCA Night of Hope 2021.

