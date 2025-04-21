Sports stats



USL1 FC Naples

FC Naples vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

April 21, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples YouTube Video


Check out the FC Naples Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from April 21, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central