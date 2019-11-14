Fayetteville Woodpeckers Reveal Copa de la Diversion Identity

November 14, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Guerreros de Fayetteville logo

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Guerreros de Fayetteville logo(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Class A Advanced MiLB affiliate of the Houston Astros, revealed today their "Copa de la Diversion" (Fun Cup) brand for the 2020 season as part of Minor League Baseball's league-wide initiative.

The Woodpeckers will change their identity to "Guerreros de Fayetteville" (Warriors of Fayetteville) for four select home games during the 2020 season. Being neighbors to the world's largest military installation, Fort Bragg, Fayetteville's "Guerreros" moniker pays tribute to the community's population of military service members - principally, the 14% of Hispanic active-duty service members. The moniker aims to connect the armed forces community to the area's growing Hispanic community, celebrating the brave city's camaraderie and spirit.

The MiLB "Copa" program is designed to embrace the cultures and values that resonate most with our local Hispanic/Latinx community. 92 MiLB teams nationwide will participate in the "Copa" program next season, with Fayetteville being one of 22 new markets to take part in 2020.

"The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have one of the most diverse fan bases in all of baseball," said Mark Zarthar, President of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. "Segra Stadium hosts fans from around the world, with uniquely diverse backgrounds. We look forward to recognizing our fan base through special programs such as Copa."

The "Copa" game dates and the on-field jerseys and caps for the "Guerreros de Fayetteville" brand will be revealed at a future date in March 2020. In the meantime, fans can purchase merchandise with the "Guerreros" logo online or at "The Birds Nest" located inside Segra Stadium.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from November 14, 2019

Fayetteville Woodpeckers Reveal Copa de la Diversion Identity - Fayetteville Woodpeckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.