Fans for the Cure Virtual Road Trip

Since 2007, Fans for the Cure has had the privilege of visiting over 1,200 baseball games as part of our charity's annual Baseball Road Trip. Our early initiatives of handing out prostate cancer awareness brochures have given way to educational seminars, local media appearances, and PSA screenings in conjunction with teams' healthcare partners. Last season over 125 teams welcomed us to their home fields and worked with us to help spread our message of men taking responsibility for their health.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has forced MiLB and Fans for the Cure to postpone the in-person component of the Baseball Road Trip. But thanks to the program's generous sponsor, Academy Bus, we have put together a Virtual Road Trip that pays tribute to Minor League Baseball and Fans for the Cure's productive and enduring relationship with the teams and their fans.

Starring baseball legend (and prostate cancer survivor) Steve Garvey and Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine, the film runs about 4 minutes. We invite you to view the video and share it with those that you feel might benefit.

We look forward to being with you in person as soon as public health officials tell us it is safe to do so. Should you have any questions about Fans for the Cure or the Virtual Road Trip, please email [emailÂ protected].

Warm regards,

Ed Randall - Founder, Fans for the Cure

