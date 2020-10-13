AutoZone Park to Host Free Movie Night Presented by Terminix

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Redbirds are inviting kids, adults and trolls to enjoy a free showing of the hit movie Trolls World Tour from the field at AutoZone Park this Saturday, Oct. 17.

The movie will start at 7 p.m. and gates will open 6 p.m.

Attendees must claim a free ticket at memphisredbrids.com/movienight before coming to the event. One ticket will claim a field-level pod for a social group of up to eight people, or trolls. Pods are 20 feet by 10 feet and socially distanced from all other pods. A limited number of pods will be available and will be assigned on first-come, first-served basis.

Food packages, featuring meals for the whole family, and other movie night enhancements can be added on to a ticket during the claiming process. Meals will not be available for purchase during the event, but snacks and beverages will be for sale on the night of the event.

Attendees will be required to follow all AutoZone Park health and safety protocols which include wearing an approved facial covering at all times while in the ballpark. Guests are encouraged to bring to bring blankets to sit on as chairs are prohibited.

For more information on the free Trolls World Tour Movie Night presented by Terminix visit memphisredbirds.com/movienight or call (901) 722-6000.

