Fans Enjoy "Winter Wonderland," Take Advantage of Earliest Date Tickets Have Ever Gone on Sale

During the 2022 season, the Worcester Red Sox led all 120 clubs in Minor League Baseball in ticket sales and were top-5 in total attendance. As a token of appreciation, the club put single game tickets on sale earlier than ever before at the "WooSox Winter Wonderland" event December 10 at Polar Park.

Open to the public, the free event featured a variety of holiday-themed activities and gifts. Fans could take their Christmas card photos on the concourse with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, or they could visit the WooSox mascots-Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog and Roberto the Rocket-for some holiday fun.

Eric Olafsen, coordinator of marketing and Polar Park events, said that each year he feels like the WooSox decorate the ballpark more and more.

"It was a nice atmosphere, an environment similar to what we try to provide for fans year-round," Olafsen said. "It's really cool that we can transform the ballpark into a different theme."

While enjoying ballpark fare, hot chocolate, and other beverages from Polar Park's DCU Club, fans were encouraged to vote in the WooSox Inaugural Door Decorating Competition. Nine private suite doors were decorated by WooSox staff members with holiday-themed designs, including The Polar Express, Home Alone and Seinfeld's Festivus, but the WooSox Team Store team took home the crown with their Nutcracker themed door outside Suite 14.

"I was walking down the hallway and I saw fans stopping and taking pictures with the doors or just taking pictures of the doors and checking them out a little bit," Olafsen said. "They were fascinated by it. I think it added a nice element to the ballpark and to the event as a whole.

Throughout the day, single game tickets were available for purchase in the DCU Club with prices beginning at $8 and $9. Although the WooSox Winter Wonderland event has come and gone, tickets can still be purchased at WooSox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or by visiting the Polar Park Ticket Office after the holidays.

The WooSox encourage last-minute shoppers to visit the WooSox Team Store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and tomorrow (Friday). In addition to merchandise and souvenirs, the store offers WooSox Gift Cards, which are valid for tickets, merchandise, and concessions.

"Our ticket sales and operations team worked extremely hard with our marketing team all fall to ensure that our devoted fans could put colorful WooSox ticket coupons under their trees this year for Christmas," said Alexis Dill, the club's public relations coordinator. "Nobody knows and loves their baseball quite like WooSox fans do, so we hope that this holiday season is a little extra special for all baseball-loving families. After all, as WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg often tells us, a Christmas stocking is a 'Red Sock!'"

Marking the earliest date that a Red Sox Triple-A team has ever kicked off its season, Worcester Red Sox Opening Day is set for March 31, 2023. The WooSox will face the Syracuse Mets, the New York Mets Triple-A affiliate, at 4:05 p.m. with UniBank Fireworks to follow.

