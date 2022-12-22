Storm Chasers Highlight 2022 Community Service Efforts

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers and Chasers Charities have announced highlights of the community service efforts achieved during the 2022 season. In a year which saw an increase in community service opportunities, the Storm Chasers were excited about continuing to build upon recent successes as well as increase their presence in the community. Through their efforts, the Omaha Storm Chasers front office and players committed 683.50 hours in volunteering at over 70 community organizations within the Omaha Metro.

The Chasers' efforts allowed $23,695 in grants to be awarded to local non-profit youth baseball and softball organizations for field and facility improvements. The Chasers were also able to raise over $36,000 for five local non-profit partners through the jersey auctions during select games in the 2022 season.

"Being a part of and giving back to our local community that supports us is a fundamental pillar of the Omaha Storm Chasers organization," said VP and General Manager Laurie Schlender. "It is vitally important that we use our platform to help create awareness for these organizations so that they can continue to do such valuable work in our community."

The 2022 season once again saw fans get involved in important causes. 6,206 cans of non-perishable food was donated through the Hy-Vee Canned Food Sunday promotion and $10,000 was raised for the Ronald McDonald House Charities through the Leonard Management McDonald's and Woodhouse Auto Family Hurl the Pearl promotion which saw fans purchase softie baseballs to be thrown into the back of a truck driven around the field.

Additional highlights include raising over $15,900 through the Chasers Charities garage sales, two $1,000 scholarships through the Jackie Robinson Athletic Scholarship presented by Weitz Company, $4,000 donated to Playsmart via the Werner Enterprises RBI promotion, and $3,381.50 donated to Operation Ride Home through a partnership with Jack Daniel's, Republic National Distributing, and Spectra Food Services.

