Fans Enjoy Fun Night of Baseball with Bombers and Toucans Mascots

June 1, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers provided an entertaining Saturday night for the community, full of games, entertainment, dancing, and fun on the field.

The night started with a ceremonial first pitch being thrown out by Bryan city council member Ray Arrington and continued with fun from Bombers mascot Kaboom and Twin City Toucans mascot Toco providing an entertaining arm wrestling match for all of the fans in attendance to enjoy.

As for the game on the field, it was the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators who came out victorious with an 8-4 win, marking their first win in team history. The Gumbeaux Gators used seven runs in the first three innings to come out victorious against Bomber pitchers Cameron Edmonds and Trenton Barnes.

Despite the loss, the Bombers and their fans were still treated to a fun atmosphere at Edible Field and made core memories that will last a lifetime.

The Bombers return to Edible Field tomorrow night for a rematch with the Gumbeaux Gators. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. For tickets visit bvbombers.com.

